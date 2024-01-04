VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Purchased by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 32.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $29.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.46. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $36.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.