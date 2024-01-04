Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) is 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s 7th Largest Position

1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 337,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 3.2% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $25,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Bay Rivers Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,538,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 890,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,346,000 after purchasing an additional 27,367 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,710,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,209,000 after purchasing an additional 23,330 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCIT opened at $80.74 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $81.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.73.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2754 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Articles

