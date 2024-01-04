Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCIT stock opened at $80.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.73. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $81.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2754 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

