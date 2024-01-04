Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $72.84

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $72.84 and last traded at $72.84, with a volume of 477244 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.54.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.95 and its 200-day moving average is $68.75.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.4619 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the third quarter worth approximately $405,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 62,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1,328.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 110,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,351,000 after acquiring an additional 102,558 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

