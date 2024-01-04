Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $72.84

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $72.84 and last traded at $72.84, with a volume of 477244 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.54.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Down 0.9 %
The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.95 and its 200-day moving average is $68.75.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.4619 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Value
About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
