Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,782 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $23,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,493.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 73,798 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.27 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $58.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.74.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

