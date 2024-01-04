Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Raised by Fusion Family Wealth LLC

Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 378,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 8.9% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $71,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSEARCA VB opened at $206.65 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $216.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.38.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

