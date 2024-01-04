Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stake Boosted by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 105.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 210.9% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

VBK opened at $232.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.63 and a 1-year high of $246.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.91.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

