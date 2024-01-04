Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stake Boosted by Elm Partners Management LLC

Elm Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,620 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 245,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,843,000 after buying an additional 23,283 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $296,000. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 160.6% in the third quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 266,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,804,000 after buying an additional 164,033 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 49,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $354,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VTEB stock opened at $50.96 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.41.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1283 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.