Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Position Boosted by Sofi Wealth LLC

Sofi Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 592,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,969 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Sofi Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sofi Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $41,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,552,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,142,000 after buying an additional 62,801 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,714,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,647,000 after purchasing an additional 44,210 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 201,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 18,618 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 858.6% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 454,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,692,000 after purchasing an additional 52,806 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $73.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.45 and its 200 day moving average is $71.20. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.90.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2105 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

