Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,689,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908,686 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,711 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,708,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759,628 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,336,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,474,000 after acquiring an additional 767,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,063,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,012,000 after purchasing an additional 839,457 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $73.30 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2105 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

