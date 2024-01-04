Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stake Raised by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $11,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 424.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.05.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,953,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,953,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total value of $977,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,216,254.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,550 shares of company stock worth $7,075,391 in the last 90 days. 10.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $185.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 53.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.80. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $225.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.15.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

