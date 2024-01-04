VeraBank N.A. Grows Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

VeraBank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 285,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 7.8% of VeraBank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $20,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 105,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after buying an additional 20,613 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 729,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,646,000 after purchasing an additional 33,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $78.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $68.45 and a 12-month high of $79.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3743 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

