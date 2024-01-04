Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of MDRX opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.57. Veradigm has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $19.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Veradigm in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Veradigm by 200.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Veradigm in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Veradigm in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Veradigm by 95.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

