VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Danny R. Mcpherson Sells 125 Shares

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,906 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,824. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

VeriSign Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $201.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.98. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.44 and a twelve month high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.31 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 49.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in VeriSign by 52.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VeriSign by 2,628.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

