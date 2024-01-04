Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Position Boosted by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 9,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 4.4% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 100.0% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 62.6% in the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.5 %

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $236.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.62, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.80. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $169.74 and a one year high of $249.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.44.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total value of $358,308.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,030,318.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price objective (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.57.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Featured Stories

