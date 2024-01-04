Verus Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 145,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 7.4% during the first quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $865,000. Finally, Prossimo Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $1,219,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of PEP opened at $172.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.54. The company has a market capitalization of $237.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEP. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.93.

View Our Latest Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.