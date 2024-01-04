Verus Financial Partners Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,283 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $11,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,674,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,150 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,724,000 after buying an additional 40,980,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 35,341,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,826,000 after buying an additional 509,600 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,525,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,917,000 after buying an additional 939,417 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,646,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,887,000 after acquiring an additional 494,118 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.96 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.41.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1283 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

