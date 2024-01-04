Verus Financial Partners Inc. Sells 4,240 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 224,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,240 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $34,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $167.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $130.99 and a 12 month high of $170.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.30.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

