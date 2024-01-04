Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VNOM. Raymond James raised their target price on Viper Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Viper Energy from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.08.

Viper Energy Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of VNOM opened at $31.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.80. Viper Energy has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $33.78.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $293.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 million. Viper Energy had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Viper Energy will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Viper Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Royalty & Mineral Mast Warwick sold 9,018,760 shares of Viper Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $258,838,412.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Viper Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Viper Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 37.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy, Inc owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Featured Stories

