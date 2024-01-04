Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 399,773 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.2% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Visa were worth $91,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Visa by 107,990.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $474,634,314,000 after buying an additional 1,996,779,546 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 116,608.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after buying an additional 24,483,134 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Visa by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after buying an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Visa by 50.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,012,583 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,802,668,000 after buying an additional 5,391,512 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.67.

V stock opened at $257.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.76 and a 1-year high of $263.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $251.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.94. The firm has a market cap of $473.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,311 shares of company stock worth $24,264,891 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

