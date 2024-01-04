voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

voxeljet Price Performance

VJET stock opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.51. voxeljet has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.38.

voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. voxeljet had a negative net margin of 34.70% and a negative return on equity of 51.95%. The company had revenue of $6.71 million during the quarter.

voxeljet Company Profile

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

