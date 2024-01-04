Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Purchased by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 62.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,722 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,410.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2,218.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 156.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $11.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $16.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.68.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.73.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

