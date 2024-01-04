Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $4,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 2,428.6% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Waste Connections from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.63.

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $147.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 45.80, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.85. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.83 and a 52-week high of $149.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

