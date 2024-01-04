Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Rating Increased to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $8.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.98% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of NYSE:WEAV opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average of $9.58. The stock has a market cap of $783.62 million, a P/E ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 2.37. Weave Communications has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $43.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.34 million. Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 20.47% and a negative return on equity of 34.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weave Communications will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEAV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Weave Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 236.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 32,474 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 46,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.
Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.
