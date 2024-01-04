Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Rating Increased to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $8.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.98% from the company’s previous close.

Weave Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEAV opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average of $9.58. The stock has a market cap of $783.62 million, a P/E ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 2.37. Weave Communications has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $43.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.34 million. Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 20.47% and a negative return on equity of 34.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weave Communications will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weave Communications

In other Weave Communications news, CRO Matthew C. Hyde sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $49,090.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 558,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,927,534.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEAV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Weave Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 236.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 32,474 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 46,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications Company Profile

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

