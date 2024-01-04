Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) to Overweight

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $177.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $144.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UHS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com cut Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.07.

NYSE:UHS opened at $153.04 on Tuesday. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $113.69 and a twelve month high of $158.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.41. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.25.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.21. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,967,220 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $247,339,000 after purchasing an additional 638,166 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth about $66,334,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,152,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $80,784,000 after buying an additional 250,295 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 203.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after buying an additional 225,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

