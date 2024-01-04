Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Wilhelmina International Stock Performance
Shares of WHLM stock opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. Wilhelmina International has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $4.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69 and a beta of 0.51.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wilhelmina International
About Wilhelmina International
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
