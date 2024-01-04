Wolfe Research Upgrades Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) to “Peer Perform”

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on Equinix in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $830.33.

Shares of EQIX opened at $796.50 on Tuesday. Equinix has a 1 year low of $650.61 and a 1 year high of $824.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $787.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $772.06. The stock has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a PE ratio of 85.65, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.62.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total transaction of $1,543,815.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,010,185.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,215,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,494 shares of company stock valued at $5,654,822 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Equinix by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 14,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,231,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,883,018,000 after purchasing an additional 34,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

