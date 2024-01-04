Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $93.91 and last traded at $93.91. Approximately 321,234 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,802,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WYNN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,175.52 and a beta of 1.97.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 1,250.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 66.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4,285.7% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 307 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 66.7% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 375 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Stories

