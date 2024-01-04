Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,589 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Xcel Energy worth $17,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,163,000 after acquiring an additional 104,140 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ XEL opened at $63.58 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.73 and a 1-year high of $72.97. The company has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.82.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

