Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Bank of America from $52.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.73% from the stock’s previous close.

XENE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XENE

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.6 %

XENE opened at $44.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 1.28. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $27.99 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.85.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Gary Patou sold 11,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $447,120.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,573 shares in the company, valued at $926,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XENE. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.