Xponance Inc. Boosts Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $333,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the third quarter worth about $2,312,000. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter worth about $770,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 80,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services stock opened at $163.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.58 and a fifty-two week high of $167.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 41.39%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.77.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

