Xponance Inc. Has $3.62 Million Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 50.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 229.2% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWK opened at $94.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -830.75%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.09.

In related news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $183,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

