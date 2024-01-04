Xponance Inc. Has $3.66 Million Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 142,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,926,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 120,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after acquiring an additional 10,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,333.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,096 shares of company stock worth $382,958. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $61.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.63. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $65.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.40 and its 200 day moving average is $61.51.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

