YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,819 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,205 shares during the period. Visa comprises 4.0% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $43,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP grew its position in Visa by 18.4% during the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the third quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of V stock opened at $257.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $473.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.76 and a 12 month high of $263.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $251.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,311 shares of company stock worth $24,264,891 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

