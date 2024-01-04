Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Position Lowered by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $10,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $159,605.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,836.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $159,605.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,836.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,122,321 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $192.93 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.52 and a 1-year high of $201.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $88.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.13.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZTS. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Argus lifted their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.11.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

