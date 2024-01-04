Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) fell 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.69 and last traded at $8.73. 340,632 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 969,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZUO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Get Zuora alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Zuora

Zuora Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.97.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 64.62% and a negative net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Zuora’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zuora

In other news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,128 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $25,024.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zuora news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $25,024.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,245.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,123 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zuora

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zuora by 1.1% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 292,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Zuora by 11.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Zuora by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,302,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,109,000 after purchasing an additional 267,641 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Zuora by 8.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC raised its position in Zuora by 3.4% in the first quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 1,171,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,574,000 after purchasing an additional 38,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

(Get Free Report)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.