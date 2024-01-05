11,887 Shares in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Acquired by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AQN. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter valued at approximately $336,911,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter worth $281,985,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $107,390,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter valued at $44,145,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 100.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,214,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608,458 shares during the period. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.19.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Up 0.2 %

AQN opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.81. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $9.14.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $624.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.87 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.216 dividend. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.55%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is -122.85%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

