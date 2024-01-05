17,864 Shares in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,431 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STAA shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.78.

Insider Transactions at STAAR Surgical

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 144,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.79 per share, with a total value of $5,154,726.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,613,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,076,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 757,561 shares of company stock valued at $25,289,718 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $28.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.50 and its 200-day moving average is $41.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 74.26 and a beta of 0.84. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $28.43 and a 12-month high of $81.81.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $80.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.65 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 6.27%. Analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

