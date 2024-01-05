1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 1,375 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,028 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.4% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 759,789 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $383,078,000 after acquiring an additional 12,732 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,812,699 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $913,945,000 after purchasing an additional 16,850 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 22,268 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 71,600 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,100,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $545.71 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $554.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $536.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $510.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $585.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

