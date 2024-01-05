2,139 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Acquired by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Markel Corp grew its holdings in 3M by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in 3M by 5.3% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of 3M by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Trading Up 0.4 %

MMM opened at $108.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.77. The company has a market capitalization of $59.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $129.90.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on 3M

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.