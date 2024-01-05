2,956 Shares in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Bought by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,956 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $309,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $207.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.21. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $153.10 and a one year high of $238.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. Research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.