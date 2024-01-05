29,641 Shares in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 29,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMJ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 5.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 6.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 27.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1,248.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,780,000 after buying an additional 211,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the first quarter worth $3,646,000.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Down 0.3 %

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock opened at $25.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.42. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52-week low of $20.71 and a 52-week high of $26.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.