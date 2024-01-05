29,641 Shares in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 29,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMJ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 5.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 6.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 27.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1,248.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,780,000 after buying an additional 211,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the first quarter worth $3,646,000.
JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Down 0.3 %
JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock opened at $25.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.42. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52-week low of $20.71 and a 52-week high of $26.13.
