51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a "hold" rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Price Performance

COE opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $9.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of -0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.08.

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 463.20% and a negative net margin of 45.24%.

Institutional Trading of 51Talk Online Education Group

About 51Talk Online Education Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 36,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

