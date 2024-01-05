51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
51Talk Online Education Group Price Performance
COE opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $9.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of -0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.08.
51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 463.20% and a negative net margin of 45.24%.
Institutional Trading of 51Talk Online Education Group
About 51Talk Online Education Group
51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.
