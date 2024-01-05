77,412 Shares in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 77,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 400.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 109,687 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the second quarter valued at about $350,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000.

NYSE BTA opened at $10.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.53. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $10.61.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0435 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

