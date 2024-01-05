A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Raised to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AMKBY. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27,000.00.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.84. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $12.22. The company has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.37.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S engages in the transport and logistics business worldwide. The company's Ocean segment is involved in the container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brand names; and sale of bunker oil.

