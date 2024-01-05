AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale initiated coverage on AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DNB Markets upgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded AB Volvo (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Get AB Volvo (publ) alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AB Volvo (publ)

AB Volvo (publ) Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of VLVLY opened at $24.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.48. AB Volvo has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $49.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 8.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that AB Volvo will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AB Volvo (publ)

(Get Free Report

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.