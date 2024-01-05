Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) PT Raised to $124.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $110.00 to $124.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.71% from the stock’s current price.

ABT has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.73.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT stock opened at $111.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $192.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,515,969.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

