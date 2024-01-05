AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 372,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,154,000 after acquiring an additional 17,879 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 9,979.7% during the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 135,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,279,000 after acquiring an additional 134,327 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in AbbVie by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 358,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,351,000 after acquiring an additional 37,368 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $486,807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.59.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.7 %

ABBV stock opened at $161.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.85. The firm has a market cap of $290.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.19%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

