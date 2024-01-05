Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) Short Interest Update

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 771,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the November 30th total of 817,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 550.7 days.

Accor Stock Performance

ACRFF stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. Accor has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $39.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.43.

Accor Company Profile

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners and Hotel Assets; and Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

