Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) Receives $23.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACRV shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Acrivon Therapeutics Stock Performance

ACRV stock opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.64. The company has a market capitalization of $103.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.26. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $25.47.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acrivon Therapeutics will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Acrivon Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Acrivon Therapeutics by 1,281.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Acrivon Therapeutics by 108.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 68.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acrivon Therapeutics Company Profile

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

